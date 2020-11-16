BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BA. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 620.45 ($8.11).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 493.20 ($6.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BAE Systems plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 492.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 503.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.05.

In related news, insider Nick Anderson purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.05) per share, for a total transaction of £42,133 ($55,047.03). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,160 shares of company stock valued at $4,243,382.

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

