BANCO DO BRASIL/S Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDORY opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.05. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.94.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

