Barclays Analysts Give JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) a €20.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DEC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.10 ($17.76) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup set a €16.20 ($19.06) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.24 ($20.28).

Shares of EPA DEC opened at €19.78 ($23.27) on Friday. JCDecaux SA has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($43.41). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.14.

JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

