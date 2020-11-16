Barclays Reiterates “€41.00” Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.83 ($44.50).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.