Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) a €43.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DWNI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.43 ($51.09).

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €42.49 ($49.99) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €43.93 and a 200 day moving average of €41.89. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

About Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

