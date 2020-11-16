Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) a €43.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($50.00) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.80 ($73.88) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.33 ($55.68).

Shares of HLAG opened at €58.00 ($68.24) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €69.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a one year high of €186.60 ($219.53).

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

