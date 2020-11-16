Biffa plc (BIFF.L) (LON:BIFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 235

Biffa plc (BIFF.L) (LON:BIFF) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIFF. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 244.29 ($3.19).

Shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) stock opened at GBX 234.50 ($3.06) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 223.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 214.32. The company has a market capitalization of $678.72 million and a PE ratio of -34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. Biffa plc has a 52 week low of GBX 165.40 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 314 ($4.10).

About Biffa plc (BIFF.L)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

