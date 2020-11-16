Biocept’s (BIOC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biocept from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Biocept stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.16. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Biocept had a negative net margin of 237.01% and a negative return on equity of 116.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Biocept will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

