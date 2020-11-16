BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Short Interest Update

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,100 shares, a growth of 498.1% from the October 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHTG opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.41. BioHiTech Global has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 174.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioHiTech Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in BioHiTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BioHiTech Global by 213.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

