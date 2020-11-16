BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $77.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $131.95.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 137,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

