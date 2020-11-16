Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNGO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.30.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

