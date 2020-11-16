Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Friday, AR Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.83.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) stock opened at C$2.06 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.48.

About Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

