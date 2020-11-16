Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to $2.75

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIREF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $1.57 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.