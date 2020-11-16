BlackRock Capital Investment Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%.

In related news, CEO James Keenan purchased 80,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $210,517.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 376,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,840.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.