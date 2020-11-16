Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB stock opened at $149.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,083 shares of company stock worth $21,553,106. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.31.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

