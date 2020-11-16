Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,199 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 63.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.38 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average is $85.20.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

