Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,537 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.12% of Kemper worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $148,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth $237,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $70.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.73. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

