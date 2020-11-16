Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 19.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DOV opened at $122.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.17. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

