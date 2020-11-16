Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,124,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 995.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 279,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,241,000 after buying an additional 253,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after acquiring an additional 229,748 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,849,000 after acquiring an additional 151,119 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,088,000 after buying an additional 119,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. 140166 reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.89.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at $17,822,361.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT opened at $260.30 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.66.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

