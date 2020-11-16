Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.0% during the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $145.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.61 and its 200 day moving average is $120.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.76.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

