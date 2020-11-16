Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.25 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott acquired 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

