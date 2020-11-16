Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,667 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Ball by 8,261.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,064 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after acquiring an additional 475,256 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,184,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,299,000 after acquiring an additional 90,037 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ball by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,714,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 119,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ball by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,490,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $94.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.45. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.87.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In other news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,333 shares of company stock worth $1,166,949. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

