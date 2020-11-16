Blair William & Co. IL Sells 55,322 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,322 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,749,000 after acquiring an additional 613,699 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 236,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.6% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 112,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.09 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its 200 day moving average is $115.32.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.