Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,141 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 132,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WY opened at $29.14 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. Bank of America raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

