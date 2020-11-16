B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 466.82 ($6.10).

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) stock opened at GBX 503.40 ($6.58) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.49. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 12-month low of GBX 245.60 ($3.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 544.60 ($7.12). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 498.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 438.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 55.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.30 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L)’s previous dividend of $5.40. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

