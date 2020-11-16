BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $15.13.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

