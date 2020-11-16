BOMB (BOMB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $84,231.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $554,931.46 and approximately $84,231.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00003724 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB's total supply is 916,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,473 tokens.

The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

