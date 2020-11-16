Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$38.75 to C$44.50 in a report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.93.

Get Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$39.30 on Thursday. Boralex Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.91 and a 12 month high of C$43.32. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,267.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.54.

About Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.