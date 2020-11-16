BOScoin (BOS) Trading 4.6% Higher This Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. BOScoin has a total market cap of $721,582.69 and approximately $7.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

