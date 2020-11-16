Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) Given New C$255.00 Price Target at Cormark

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BYD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$247.00 to C$249.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$240.00 price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$233.00 to C$239.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$235.09.

BYD opened at C$216.11 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$125.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$231.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$203.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$201.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 92.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

