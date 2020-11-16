Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$239.00 at CIBC

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$233.00 to C$239.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BYD. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$240.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$250.00 to C$258.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$235.09.

TSE:BYD opened at C$216.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$203.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$201.74. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 92.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$125.01 and a twelve month high of C$231.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

