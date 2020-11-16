Brainsway (BWAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brainsway stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.27. Brainsway has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $12.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWAY shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brainsway from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brainsway in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Brainsway in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brainsway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

