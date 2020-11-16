Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 3.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCPC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2,511.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 87.7% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $10.89 on Monday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.08 million, a PE ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

