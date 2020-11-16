Brokerages Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Announce $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.07. Ecolab posted earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.62.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Ecolab by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after buying an additional 582,990 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 348,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,681,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $208.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.65. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

