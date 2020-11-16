Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 81.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,736 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 297,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 27,460 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 67.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,639,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 1,065,121 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 73.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKD opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $698.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

