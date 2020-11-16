Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

CABA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cabaletta Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $330.76 million and a P/E ratio of -10.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1,426.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

