California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 246,362 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,362 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Dell Technologies worth $40,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 258.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 938.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $66.11 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 73,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $4,888,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,539,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $4,505,359.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 222,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,743,666.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 709,028 shares of company stock valued at $47,795,812. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

