California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 697,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $31,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 107.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,144,000 after purchasing an additional 693,682 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 263.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 645,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 467,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in Nucor by 74.3% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nucor by 135.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 319,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

NYSE NUE opened at $51.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

