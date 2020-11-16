California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,048 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of Las Vegas Sands worth $35,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 51.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,915 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 69,550 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 25.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,194 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 56.6% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 68,374 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $58.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.52.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

