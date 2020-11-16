California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 35,238 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 948,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of International Paper worth $38,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IP. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,068.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $47.89 on Monday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

