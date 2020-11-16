California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 50,622 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,622 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Immunomedics worth $40,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $87.86 on Monday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $87.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMMU. Bank of America raised their price target on Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright cut Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. It develops sacituzumab govitecan, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The company focuses on commercializing sacituzumab govitecan as a third-line therapy for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in the United States.

