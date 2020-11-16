California Public Employees Retirement System Has $32.78 Million Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Varian Medical Systems worth $32,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total transaction of $6,716,515.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,471 shares in the company, valued at $20,969,538.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $94,264.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,793 shares of company stock valued at $7,042,323 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

NYSE VAR opened at $173.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.16. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.62.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

