California Public Employees Retirement System Has $34.34 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 373,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,115 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $34,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 20.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.47.

KMX opened at $95.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.16. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

