California Public Employees Retirement System Has $38.10 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Tractor Supply worth $38,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 24.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 29.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $131.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

