California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Cardinal Health worth $32,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $57.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

