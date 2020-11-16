California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 136,088 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,088 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of DraftKings worth $34,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

