California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 37,792 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,792 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $34,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $3,784,699.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $915,119.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,063 shares of company stock worth $7,912,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $72.35 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $86.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

