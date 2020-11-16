California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of CDW worth $39,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $137.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.41. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

