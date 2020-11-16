California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,273 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of ViacomCBS worth $34,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 980.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $30.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $43.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.