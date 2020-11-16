California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,404 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Teleflex worth $33,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 15.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,310,000 after acquiring an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 9.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Teleflex by 8.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Teleflex by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Teleflex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total value of $74,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock worth $212,254. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $364.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.47 and its 200 day moving average is $360.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $409.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.64.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

